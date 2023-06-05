Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath turns 51 on Monday. Born on June 5, 1972, Yogi Adityanath is an Indian Hindu monk and a stalwart politician from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has been the 21st and current UP CM since 19 March 2017. To mark Yogi Adityanath’s birthday celebration, a group of children in Gorakhpur made his portrait with impressions of ‘Jai Shree Ram.’ The video of Yogi Adityanath portrait has gone viral on social media. The Uttar Pradesh CM is a staunch devotee of Lord Rama. Meanwhile, netizens have also taken to Twitter to wish the 51-year-old politician on his birthday. MS Dhoni Thread Art! Fans Come Up With Unique Artwork for CSK Captain, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video of Children Make a Portrait of CM Yogi Adityanath With the Impression of 'Jai Shree Ram'

