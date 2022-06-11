The Congress party on Saturday expelled MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from all his present positions for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha Elections 2022, which led to party candidate Ajay Maken's defeat in Haryana. Two Congress MLAs cross-voted in Haryana as the party candidate got only 29 votes out of 31 and independent backed by BJP Kartikeya Sharma defeated him with a slight margin.

Congress expels party MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from all his present party positions, with immediate effect. Bishnoi had earlier cross-voted in Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana. pic.twitter.com/tjPdWyXAEi — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2022

