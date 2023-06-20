A 23-year-old youth has been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir for assaulting an on-duty police officer. The incident occurred in Kishtwar, wherein a police officer was thrashed down and beaten by a youth. The accused is said to be one Raquel alias Rocky who tried to run his car over an assistant Regional Transport Officer (RTO) when he was asked to furnish his car documents during routine checking. When the security personnel intervened, Rocky assaulted him. A video of the incident is going viral on social media. Jammu and Kashmir: Heavy Storm Sends Scooty Flying in Air in Jammu; Two-Wheeler Found Hanging in Wires on Poles (Watch Video)

Video of a Youth Assaulting a Senior Police Officer in J&K:

#BREAKING A 23-year-old youth has been arrested for thrashing & assaulting an on-duty officer in J&K's Kishtwar. Watch as @deepduttajourno joins Siddhartha Talya with more details. pic.twitter.com/K1HqanWkVp — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 20, 2023

