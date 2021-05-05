COVID-19 in India: Third Wave Inevitable, We Should Prepare for New Waves, Says Government's Principal Scientific Advisor K Vijay Raghavan

A phase three is inevitable, given the higher levels of circulating virus but it is not clear on what time scale this phase three will occur. We should prepare for new waves: K VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to Centre pic.twitter.com/c6lRzYaV2q — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

