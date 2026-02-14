A massive explosion was reported following a radiator blast at Brundavan Laboratories Pvt Ltd in Dothigudem village under Choutuppal Police Station limits in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, Telangana. According to fire officials, at least ten fire engines rushed to the spot and successfully brought the blaze under control. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. Authorities said the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, and further investigation is currently underway. Naval Dockyard Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Waste Stockyard in Mumbai’s Naval Dockyard; Navy Says Fire Brought Under Control As No Casualty Reported.

Telangana Radiator Blast Triggers Explosion

Telangana | A massive explosion occurred after a radiator blast at Brundavan Laboratories PVT in Dothigudem, under the Choutuppal Police Station limits in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. Ten Fire vehicles have reached the spot and controlled the fire. No casualties have been… https://t.co/gtZPIS3mWY — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)