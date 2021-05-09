Consignment of Oxygen Generators & 1,000 Ventilators Arrives From United Kingdom:

"A consignment of the Oxygen generators & 1,000 ventilators arrives from the United Kingdom. Each generator has the capacity to produce 500 litres of Oxygen per minute, enough to treat 50 people at a time": MEA Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/2qcYXMDzGZ — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2021

