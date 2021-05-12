Azim Premji on COVID-19 Crisis in India:

We must act with greatest of speed on all fronts & these actions must be based on good science. We must confront this crisis, its scale & spread truthfully. Science&truth are foundation on which we can tackle this crisis&ensure it's not repeated:Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji pic.twitter.com/ZLoCAmkkjW — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2021

Azim Premji Says, 'Together We Are Stronger, Divided We Continue To Struggle,':

In this situation, the country must come together as one. We must drop all our differences, understanding that this situation requires unity of action. Together we are stronger, divided we continue to struggle: Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji pic.twitter.com/tH4t1VJdFf — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2021

Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji Says, 'We've To Be Focused on The Plight of The Most Vulnerable':

We've to be focused on the plight of the most vulnerable. As it is overall situation is heartbreaking but you have a look at villages & those in poverty, it is not only the pandemic but also economic effects that are devastating people's lives: Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji pic.twitter.com/2ohwSRKdT8 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2021

