WIRIN, a collaboration between Wipro, IISc Bangalore, and RV College of Engineering, has unveiled its first driverless car prototype in Bangalore. WIRIN, seen as a Tesla rival, has demonstrated its indigenously built driverless car. The autonomous vehicle marks a major milestone in India's push toward driverless mobility solutions. The prototype of the car was developed using advanced AI, machine learning, and 5G-based V2X communication technologies, built to handle the unique challenges of Indian roads. A video showing Seer Sri Sri 1008 Satyatma Theertha Sripadangalu taking a ride in the vehicle has gone viral on social media.

WIRIN Driverless Car Unveiled in Bangalore

⭐️ India’s first indigenously built driverless car unveiled in #Bengaluru WIRIN - a Wipro-IISc-RV College of Engineering initiative showcased its autonomous car prototype A video of seer Sri Sri 1008 Satyatma Theertha Sripadangalu riding in it has gone viral 6 years in the… pic.twitter.com/WelmNMlY0J — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) October 29, 2025

WIRIN Unveils Its Driverless Car in Bangalore

WIRIN, a collaboration of @Wipro, @iiscbangalore, and RV College Of Engineering, has unveiled its first driverless car in Bangalore. Glad to see how industry-academic collaboration has become central to such innovations. pic.twitter.com/FKYR0f4f82 — MV Reddy (@MVReddy_speaks) October 29, 2025

