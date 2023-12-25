A total of 63 COVID-19 JN.1 variant cases were reported in the country till yesterday, December 24, sources close to ANI said. 34 cases have been logged from Goa, nine from Maharashtra, eight from Karnataka. While Kerala recorded six cases, Tamil Nadu four and two cases have been registered from Telangana. COVID-19 Variant JN.1: WHO Classifies New Coronavirus Strain As 'Variant of Interest'; Here's Why.

India Records 63 COVID-19 Variant JN.1 Cases Till December 24: Source

