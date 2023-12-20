The World Health Organization (WHO), on Tuesday, December 19, classified the JN.1 COVID-19 strain as a "variant of interest' due to its "rapidly increasing spread". However, the WHO also reassured people that the new coronavirus strain does not pose a significant threat to public health. As per WHO, the current global public health risk associated with the new COVID-19 JN.1 subvariant is considered low, based on the available evidence. COVID-19 Variant JN.1 in Kerala: 111 Fresh Coronavirus Cases in State, One Death Reported.

WHO Classifies JN.1 COVID-1 Variant as a 'Variant of Interest'

