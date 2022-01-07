Mumbai, January 7: Given the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India and the emergence of the Omicron variant, the Government of India on Friday announced that all international arrivals will have to undergo a mandatory seven-day home quarantine. India reported over 1,00,000 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and over 300 deaths were reported in the same period, according to news reports. The fresh guidelines by the government also includes the list of ‘At-risk’ countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing.

COVID19 | All international arrivals to undergo 7-day mandatory home quarantine: Government of India pic.twitter.com/XR7nHcmr9T — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022

The list of ‘At-risk’ countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing pic.twitter.com/47CUKuSMMq — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022

