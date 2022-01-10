India reported 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, a total of 146 patients uccumbed to coronavirus. The active COVID19 caseload jumped to 7,23,723 on Monday. The positivity rate also increased to 13,39 percent. Notably, the country is witnessing a drastic increase in daily COVID-19 infe tions in the past few days. Omicron tally increased to 4,033.

Tweet By ANI:

