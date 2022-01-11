Mumbai on Tuesday reported 11,647 new COVID-19 Cases. Two coronavirus patients also died in the past 24 hours in Mumbai. A total of 1,49,80 people recovered from the deadly virus in a day in the city. The active case rose to 1,00,523.

COVID19 | Mumbai reports 11,647 fresh cases & 2 deaths today; Active cases at 1,00,523 pic.twitter.com/tKe8cvHzsu — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

