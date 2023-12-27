The long-anticipated debut of Credo Brands Marketing, representing Mufti Menswear took place today, December 27. Mufti Menswear made a flat debut with its share being listed at Rs 282.35, a premium of 0.84 per cent, at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), against the issue price of Rs 280 per share. The stock was listed at Rs 282 on the BSE. Prior to its debut, Credo Brands was anticipated to command a premium of Rs 80-90 per share, hinting at a potential 28-33 percent increase for investors. However, before the bidding process commenced, the unofficial market indicated a premium of around Rs 130-140. Happy Forgings Makes Strong Debut, Opens at 18% Premium on BSE and NSE.

Mufti Likely To Garner Strong Listing Gains:

#MarketsWithMC | 👕 Making a lacklustre debut, Credo Brands Marketing (Mufti Menswear) listed at barely 0.7 % against issue price of Rs 280. The stock started trading at Rs 282.35 on #NSE and Rs 280 on #BSE. Details here 👇https://t.co/AtY8rJpyIX #MuftiMenswear #CredoBrands… — Moneycontrol (@moneycontrolcom) December 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)