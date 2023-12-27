Happy Forgings made its stock market debut on Indian exchanges on December 27, with a strong 18% premium, opening at Rs 1,001.25 per share on BSE and Rs 1,000 per share on NSE against the issue price of Rs 850. However, the stock experienced profit booking post-listing, reaching an intraday low of Rs 961 on the NSE. Subsequently, it rebounded and touched an intraday high of Rs 1,044. Despite initial fluctuations, the current market price stands at Rs 1,025 per share on NSE. The company's IPO was priced in the range of Rs 808-850 per share, and it garnered substantial interest in the grey market, commanding a premium of Rs 240-250 before listing. Happy Forgings IPO: All You Need to Know Before Subscribing the Issue.

Happy Forgings Share Price

