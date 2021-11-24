As the government is all set to table Cryptocurrency bill in the winter sension of Parliament, Crypto trading aap founders in India on Wednesday asked users not panic. They asked people to wait for the official word by the government over the matter. WazirX founder, Nischal Shetty said that people need to have faith in our law makers. Similarly, CoinDCX founder, Neeraj Khandelwal, tweeted, "So we have another view, a positive one, let's not panic. Let's wait for the official word from the Govt." Ashish Singhal founder of CoinSwitch Kuber, said that India is able to take advantage of the #crypto technology revolution.

Tweet By Nischal Shetty:

Day 1119 All of us want regulation. We’ve been pushing for it from the last 1000+ days Finally when regulation process has begun, why panic? We need to have faith in our law makers. There’ll be discussions & deliberations Ultimately, innovation will win 🇮🇳#IndiaWantsCrypto — Nischal (WazirX) ⚡️ (@NischalShetty) November 24, 2021

Tweet By Neeraj Khandelwal:

So we have another view, a positive one, let's not panic. Let's wait for the official word from the Govt. https://t.co/9XH4FgfJPT — Neeraj, CoinDCX (@nrjkhandelwal) November 24, 2021

Tweet By Ashish Singhal:

Our discussions with different stakeholders over the last few weeks indicate that there is - broad agreement on ensuring users are protected - financial system stability is reinforced - India is able to take advantage of the #crypto technology revolution — Ashish Singhal (CoinSwitch Kuber) (@ashish343) November 24, 2021

