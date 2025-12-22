Bitcoin price has increased to reach the USD 88,000 mark after weeks of fluctuations. BTC price recently touched the USD 89,893 mark; however, quickly after, it started decreasing. Despite its increase, the cryptocurrency is struggling to reach the USD 90,000 mark, a point from where it can rise up and achieve its previous high marks. Amid ongoing sell-off activity in the crypto market, investors remain cautious about near-term price movements. Infosys Share Price Today, December 22: Stocks of Infy Rise by 2.34%, Check Latest Price on NSE and BSE.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) at USD 88,000

