Bitcoin prices increased after trading between USD 85,000 and USD 87,000 recently; however, the surge lasted only for a brief period. Shortly after touching this level, the BTC price fell back to the USD 86,000 mark. Such fluctuations have become common amid ongoing sell-off activity by investors in the crypto market. As of 10:09 am IST, the Bitcoin price stood at USD 87,011.95. However, the price may fall again or rise further, keeping the cryptocurrency relatively stable around the same levels. Elon Musk Net Worth: Tesla, SpaceX CEO Holds 'World’s Richest Person' Status at USD 680 Billion After Surge Driven by Tesla Stock Rally and SpaceX Valuation Increase.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) at USD 87,000 Mark

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