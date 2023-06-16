According to a recent clarification by NDRF, a total of 2 persons died and 23 others were injured as cyclonic storm Biparjoy landfall in Gujarat on Thursday. Further, 24 animals also died as a result of the cyclone. Heavy rains are anticipated in Rajasthan on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which also stated that the cyclone has now transitioned from the sea to land and is concentrated around Saurashtra-Kutch. Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat Photos and Videos: Heavy Rains, Strong Winds, High Tides, These Pics and Clips Show Fury of Cyclonic Storm.

Cyclone Biparjoy Impact

23 people were injured and 24 animals died due to cyclone 'Biparjoy' in Gujarat. 2 human lives were lost before the cyclone made landfall: NDRF pic.twitter.com/yMtbJmOYvQ — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023

