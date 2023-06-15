Authorities in Gujarat have prepared for Cyclone Biparjoy, which is expected to make a landfall today. Ahead of the landfall by Cyclone Biparjoy, coastal parts of Gujarat are witnessing strong winds, heavy rainfall and high tidal waves. Photos and videos of the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat have surfaced online. Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Aravalli district in Gujarat under the influence of the cyclonic storm. Jamnagar, Kachchh, Dwarka, Saurashtra and other parts of the state are also hit by heavy rains, strong winds and rough sea conditions off coastline. Cyclone Biparjoy, Moving Towards Saurashtra and Kutch Coast, Around 180 km Away From Jakhau Port, Landfall by Today Evening in Gujarat, Says IMD.

High Tide and Strong Winds at Mandvi Under Influence of Cyclone Biparjoy:

#WATCH | High tide and strong winds witnessed at Mandvi as 'Biparjoy' approaches Gujarat coast to make landfall today evening. pic.twitter.com/wdzlQqxefD — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

Heavy Rainfall in Aravalli Under Influence of Cyclone Biparjoy:

#WATCH | Gujarat: Heavy rain lashes parts of Aravalli district under the influence of #CycloneBiporjoy pic.twitter.com/NwdYGOubsV — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

Jamnagar Sees Heavy Rainfall and Strong Winds Under Influence of Cyclone Biparjoy:

#WATCH | Heavy rain and strong winds in cyclone affected Jamnagar as landfall expected along Gujarat coast today evening pic.twitter.com/3wOUMmsBuV — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

Rough Sea Conditions in Dwarka Due to Cyclone Biparjoy:

Turbulent sea in Kutch Due to Cyclone Biparjoy:

#WATCH | Strong winds, and turbulent sea witnessed in Kutch as 'Biparjoy' approaches Gujarat coast to make landfall today evening. (Visuals from Pingleshwar) pic.twitter.com/pIUBsUjcmh — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

Cyclone Biprajoy in Gujarat Photos:

