Sharing the latest updates about Cyclone Shakti, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today, May 25, said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over west central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around May 27. The weather agency also said that the probability of a depression forming during the next 168 hours in the Arabian Sea is nil. IMD further said that yesterday’s depression over Madhya Maharashtra weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over south Madhya Maharashtra and adjoining areas of Marathwada and North Interior Karnataka at 0000 UTC of today, May 25. It further said that the depression persisted over the same region at 0300 UTC today and is likely to move slowly eastwards during the next 24 hours and weaken gradually. Speaking about the weather forecast, the weather agency said that scattered to broken low and medium clouds with embedded intense to very intense convection lay over the eastcentral Arabian Sea and off Karnataka coast, Lakshadweep Islands and off Kerala coast, Maldives and the Comorin area. Cyclone Shakti Live Tracker Map on Windy: IMD Says Low-Pressure Area Forming Over Arabian Sea Likely To Intensify Into Depression by May 24, Check Real-Time Status Here.

Cyclone Shakti Windy Live Tracker

