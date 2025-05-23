The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the formation of a low-pressure area over the east-central Arabian Sea, which is expected to intensify into a depression by Saturday, May 24, or during the next 36 hours. A cyclone live tracker by Windy shows a cyclonic circulation over the east-central Arabian Sea off the Konkan-Goa coast near Maharashtra's Ratnagiri. According to IMD, fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (reaching 40-50 kmph) is very likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada from May 22-28 and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Gujarat from May 22 to 25. Cyclone Shakti, Cyclone Naji: Dual Cyclone Incoming? India Braces for Rain-Drenched Month-End As 2 Potential Cyclones Brewing in Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, Check Dates.

Cyclone Shakti Windy Live Tracker

