The Uttarakhand government has announced an increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for employees and pensioners. As per the Chief Minister's Office, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved a 3% DA hike for employees and pensioners of the state government, news agency ANI reported. The Uttarakhand DA hike will apply to employees and pensioners of local bodies and state government public sector undertakings, the CMO said in its statement. The news comes a day ahead of Diwali, which falls on September 20. 8th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees May Get 3% DA Hike in January 2026 Amid Speculation on DA Merger With Basic Pay.

DA Hike in Uttarakhand, Good News For Employees Ahead of Diwali 2025

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved a 3% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for employees and pensioners of local bodies and state government public sector undertakings: CMO — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)