In a shocking incident, a Dalit teenager was mercilessly thrashed by an angry mob in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. The video of the same is going viral on social media. The victim is said to be a 15-year-old boy, a resident of Moti Nagar. In the video, the mob can be seen thrashing the boy with multiple blows, tearing his clothes and dragging him around. The Uttar Pradesh police have taken cognisance of the video and have directed the Unnao police department to take necessary actions. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Dalit Groom Attacked, Beaten With Rods by 'Upper Caste' Men for Riding Horse in Agra, FIR Lodged.

Dalit Teen Beaten in UP Video:

