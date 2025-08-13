At least 10 devotees were killed when a passenger pick-up carrying pilgrims from Khatu Shyam temple collided with a trailer truck near Bapi in Rajasthan’s Dausa district early on Wednesday, August 13. The accident led to multiple casualties, with seven to eight injured individuals referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur for treatment. Dausa District Collector Devendra Kumar confirmed that nine people have been hospitalised, including three currently receiving care at the district hospital. Police officials, including SP Sagar Rana, are investigating the crash. Dausa Road Accident: 45 Injured After Bus Rams Into 2 Trucks on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan (Watch Video).

#WATCH | Rajasthan | SP Sagar Rana says, "An information was received about devotees coming from Khatu Shyam temple who met with an accident and till now, 10 casualties have occurred. Nearly 7-8 people have been referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur..." pic.twitter.com/v747iulPjK — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2025

#WATCH | Rajasthan | Dausa District Collector Devendra Kumar says, "According to initial reports, 10 people have died in an accident near Bapi. 9 people have been referred for treatment and 3 are being treated in the District Hospital... The accident occurred between a passenger… pic.twitter.com/TAiXgdxIbx — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2025

