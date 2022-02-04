The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to relax certain restrictions. In a meeting, DDMA decides to reopen schools, colleges, coaching institutes, and gyms in Delhi, and the duration of the night curfew also reduced by one hour. The hours of the night curfew are from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

