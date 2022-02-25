The Delhi District Management Authority (DDMA) has withdrawn all Covid-19 restrictions as the situation improves and people face hardships due to loss of jobs.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Schools to function fully offline from April 1, 2022. Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500.

Here is the Tweet:

DDMA withdraws all restrictions as situation improves n people facing hardships due to loss of jobs. Schools to function fully offline from 1 April. Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/R22txTX6ru — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

