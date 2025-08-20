A building collapsed in Delhi today, August 20. According to reports, three people died after a building collapsed near Sadbhavna Park in central Delhi’s Daryaganj. It is reported that information about the incident was received at 12.14 PM, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot where a building, consisting of ground and two floors, collapsed, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said. After the incident, the bodies of the deceased were sent to the LNJP hospital. "Civic authorities, including DDMA, have been informed and rescue efforts are underway. Legal action will be taken after verification of facts," Delhi Police said. Humayun Tomb Structure Collapse: 5 Killed After Roof at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah in Delhi Collapses, 11 Rescued (Watch Video).

Three Killed After Building Collapses in Delhi

VIDEO | Three people died after a building collapsed near Sadbhavna Park in central Delhi’s Daryaganj on Wednesday, an official said. An information about the incident was received at 12.14 pm following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot where a building, consisting… pic.twitter.com/af6rUUb1GH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 20, 2025

Legal Action Will Be Taken After Verification of Facts, Says Delhi Police

Three people died when a building collapsed under Daryaganj Police Station limits today. The bodies have been moved to LNJP. Civic authorities, including DDMA, have been informed and rescue efforts are underway. Legal action will be taken after verification of facts: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025

