The Rajasthan High Court, on Tuesday, February 20, directed the Union Government and Rajasthan government to pay a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to a woman who was forced to deliver her children on the road. The woman delivered two children who died later, in the middle of the road in 2016. The high court bench of Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand said the woman lost her two children due to the "reckless and negligent behaviour" of the staff posted at Community Health Centre (CHC) in Khedli in an incident which shows the "death of humanity". Rajasthan High Court Grants Bail to Man Booked Under OSA for Sharing Military Information With Pakistan Intelligence Through Social Media.

Woman Gives Birth on Road in Rajasthan

