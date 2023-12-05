The Rajasthan High Court recently granted bail to a man allegedly booked under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) for sharing military information with Pakistan Intelligence. The man was accused of reportedly sharing details of the military with Pakistani Intelligence through social media. The single bench judge of Justice Anil Kumar Upman also noted that there was a delay on the part of the prosecution to conclude the trial as mandated under section 437(6) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Rajasthan High Court Says Surrogate Mothers Have Right to Maternity Leave, Denying It Would Violate Their Right to Life.

Man Booked Under OSA Granted Bail

