The Nagaland State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Dear Horizon Friday weekly lottery of today, January 9 (Friday). Those who bought tickets for the Dear Horizon Friday weekly lottery of today can watch the live streaming of Nagaland State Lotteries here. The names of the winners of the Dear Horizon Friday weekly lottery will be declared shortly. The Dear Horizon Friday weekly lottery results will be announced from Kohima in Nagaland. The first prize winner of the Dear Horizon Friday lottery will receive INR 1 crore. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's weekly lottery. Shillong Teer Result Today, January 9, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of Dear Horizon Friday Weekly Lottery Result, Below:

