As air quality dropped to "severe category" in Delhi again on Monday, November 17, several measures were adopted by the administration to improve the situation. A video shared by news agency PTI shows, water tankers sprinkling water on city roads via anti-smog guns to curb the air pollution. Several parts of Delhi recorded AQI above 400 in the early morning of Monday raising concerns among the authorities and Delhiites. Delhi Air Pollution: Parts of National Capital Wake Up to ‘Severe’ Air Quality, AQI Crosses 400 Mark (Watch Video).

Anti-Smog Guns Used on Roads of Delhi:

VIDEO | Water being sprinkled on Delhi roads as air quality deteriorates in the city again. pic.twitter.com/2SZSkW7Xne — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2023

