Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta received a bomb threat email warning that the Assembly building and Vidhan Sabha Metro Station would be blown up, officials said on Tuesday. The message also threatened prominent leaders including Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Security agencies swiftly launched an investigation, with bomb disposal squads and police teams deployed at sensitive locations. Authorities are verifying the authenticity of the threat and have heightened security across key government installations in the national capital. Delhi School Bomb Scare: Threat Emails Sent to Multiple Schools, Emergency Response Teams Deployed Across Capital.

Threat Mail Targets Delhi Assembly, Top Leaders

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta received a bomb threat mail, which threatened that the Assembly building as well as Vidhan Sabha Delhi Metro Station would be blown up. The mail also contained threats to Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, EAM Dr S… — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2026

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