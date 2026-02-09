New Delhi, February 9: Bomb threat emails were received at nine schools across the national capital on Monday morning, as per the Delhi Police. According to the police, the threats were received through emails between 8:30 am and 9:00 am. Following the alerts, Delhi Police, fire department teams, and bomb disposal squads were immediately rushed to the affected schools. In South Delhi, three schools received bomb threats. These include Air Force School on Lodhi Road, KR Mangalam School, and The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar.

Other schools that received bomb threat emails include Loreto Convent School in Delhi Cantt, Cambridge School in Srinivasanpuri, Venkateshwar School in Rohini, Cambridge School in New Friends Colony, CM School in Rohini, DTA School in INA, and Bal Bharati School in Rohini. Further investigation is underway. Delhi School Bomb Threat: Several Schools Receive Bomb Threat Email; Search Operations Underway.

Meanwhile, on January 28, bomb threat emails were received at 30 schools across the Union Territory of Chandigarh, prompting a swift security response by the police and emergency services, officials said. According to Chandigarh Police, the threat emails were sent to 22 private schools and eight government schools. Immediately upon receipt of the information, Anti-Sabotage Teams, Bomb Disposal Squads, local police units, along with the Fire Brigade, Ambulance, and PCR teams, were immediately rushed to the concerned schools, and a thorough check of the concerned school premises was carried out. Delhi Bomb Threat: Multiple Schools Receive Bomb Threat Calls In National Capital, Police and Bomb Squad Called In.

After a detailed inspection, no suspicious or explosive material was found, a statement read. "As a precautionary measure, regular deployment of police force will be ensured in and around schools from January 29, 2026 onwards to avoid any untoward incident and to ensure the smooth and safe functioning of educational institutions in UT Chandigarh," the police said in an official statement. In connection with the incident, an FIR has been registered at Police Station Sector 17 under Sections 113(3), 351(4), and 62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66F of the Information Technology Act.

