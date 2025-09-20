Panic gripped the National capital after multiple schools in Delhi received bomb threat calls on Sunday, including DPS Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School, and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya. Police teams swiftly cordoned off the campuses, and bomb disposal squads were deployed to inspect the premises. Students and staff were immediately evacuated as a precautionary measure, ensuring their safety. Authorities said searches are being carried out thoroughly, though no suspicious items have been found so far. Officials suspect the calls to be hoaxes but are treating them with utmost seriousness. Security has been tightened, and investigations are underway to trace the origin of the threatening calls. Madras High Court Bomb Threat: Police and Bomb Squad Inspect Court Premises, Surrounding Areas After Madras HC Receives Bomb Threat Email, Investigation Underway (Watch Video).

Delhi Bomb Threat

Delhi | Multiple schools in Delhi received bomb threat calls today. Among those targeted were DPS Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya. Police teams, along with bomb disposal squads, were rushed to the schools. Students and staff were safely evacuated as… — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2025

