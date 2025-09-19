The Madras High Court in Tamil Nadu received an anonymous bomb threat email on the court’s official email ID today, September 19. Soon after the court received the bomb threat email, police personnel and a bomb squad immediately rushed to the spot and began inspecting the court's premises and surrounding areas. According to High Court police, investigations are underway to trace the origin of the email. They are also assessing the credibility of the threat. ‘Coolie’: Madras High Court Upholds ‘A’ Certificate for Rajinikanth’s Film; Dismisses Petition of Producers.

Madras High Court Receives Email Threatening Bomb Blast

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | An anonymous bomb threat email was sent to the Madras High Court on the court’s official email ID. Police personnel and a bomb squad immediately rushed to the spot and began a thorough inspection of the premises and surrounding areas. According to High Court… pic.twitter.com/01KrhN5OQf — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Official X Account of ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

