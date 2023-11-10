In a tragic incident, a car caught fire in the middle of the road near Peeragarhi Metro Station in Delhi. No casualties were reported. A video of the Delhi car fire has surfaced on social media. The 53-second video shows the car turning into a ball of fire. As per the reports, the incident occurred at around 11:50 am on Friday, November 10. The vehicle was completely damaged in the fire. Traffic movement was also affected due to the incident. Delhi Police Book Driver After Video Of Car Dragging Barricade on Barapullah Flyover Goes Viral.

Delhi Car Fire Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)