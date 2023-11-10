Delhi Police on Friday booked a car driver after a video of the vehicle dragging a police barricade on the Barapullah flyover went viral. The video shows a blue Swift car with a Delhi Police barricade attached to its left side dragged across the flyover. After being dragged for a significant distance, the barricade loses its wheels, and eventually, the car comes to a halt. "Taking cognizance of a viral video on social media, #DelhiPolice P.S. Sunlight Colony investigated the police barricade dragging incident that occured on Barapullah Flyover and booked the car driver under various sections of Motor Vehicle Act, (sic)" Delhi Police posted on X, formerly Twitter. ‘Delhitees! We Hope You Understood Importance of ’HELMET’: Delhi Police Goes Viral With Helmet Safety Campaign Inspired by Sri Lankan Cricketer Angelo Mathews.

Car Drags Delhi Police Barricade

Taking cognizance of a viral video on social media, #DelhiPolice P.S. Sunlight Colony investigated the police barricade dragging incident that occured on Barapullah Flyover and booked the car driver under various sections of Motor Vehicle Act. @DCPSEastDelhi#DelhiPoliceUpdates pic.twitter.com/DDTSpOaqzj — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) November 10, 2023

