The season's first dense fog blanketed Delhi today morning, lowering visibility around the national capital. Dense fog was seen at Lodhi Road, Safdarjung, Airport Flyover, AIIMS, etc. The IMD has predicted dense to very dense fog over the plains in northwest India during the next four days. Delhi Winter 2022: Season's First Dense Fog Engulfs National Capital; Rail, Road Traffic Hit (Watch Videos and Pics).

Dense Fog Engulfs National Capital:

Delhi | Dense fog covers the national capital this morning. Visuals from Lodhi Road, Safdarjung, Airport flyover and AIIMS. pic.twitter.com/8NKVd5Esa1 — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2022

