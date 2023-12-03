A man recently reached out to the Sagarpur Police Station in Delhi with a complaint against a ‘fake cop’ demanding money from him in the locality. According to the man, the accused claimed to be an inspector at the Sagarpur Police Station and demanded Rs 1.5 lakh from him. When a team of Delhi Police begin probe in the matter and went through CCTV recordings in the area, a man identified as Laxminarayan was held after he failed to show proper documentation to prove that he was a cop. According to the police, the accused have con several other people in the region on promise of providing them various government tenders. Mumbai: Man Poses As Fake Cop, Extorts Money From Paan Shops on Pretext of Keeping Cigarettes; Arrested.

Fake Cop Demands Rs 1.5 Lakh From Man in Sagarpur, Held

