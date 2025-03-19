Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates visited Parliament on March 19, where he held discussions with BJP Chief JP Nadda. As captured in videos shared on X, Gates was seen walking inside the Parliament building before departing. Earlier this week, on Monday, he met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to discuss agriculture and rural development. Chouhan stated that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is already collaborating with the Indian government and exploring new areas of partnership. Bill Gates Praises India’s Growing Impact on Global Health and Agriculture Ahead of 3rd Visit, Plans To Meet With Government Officials, Scientists and Philanthropists.

Bill Gates Visits Indian Parliament

VIDEO | Delhi: Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates (@BillGates) arrives at Parliament. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/6XxA8bmrHC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 19, 2025

Bill Gates Departs from Parliament After Talks with BJP Chief JP Nadda

#WATCH | Delhi | Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates departs from Parliament after his meeting with Union Minister JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/23nw9w9TKQ — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2025

