Delhi High Court Dismisses PIL Seeking To Replace 'Central Government' With 'Union Government' in All Acts, Legislations and Official Communications

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, December 19, dismissed a Public interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to replace the term "Central Government" with "Union Government". The plea sought direction to replace "Central Government" with "Union Government" in all acts, legislations, and official communications. While dismissing the plea, the Delhi High Court said, "It does not matter how you address them (government). We have far more important matter to deal with."