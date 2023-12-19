The Delhi High Court, on Tuesday, December 19, imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on a man who reportedly claimed ownership of all lands between Ganga and Yamuna. The petitioner identified as Kunwar Mahender Dhwaj Prasad Singh had moved the court claiming ownership of lands that today form parts of Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, and 65 revenue estates of Delhi, Gurgaon, and Uttarakhand. In his petition, the man also said that he is the heir of Beswan Avibhajya Rajya, which never merged with the Union of India. Responding to his plea, the court stated that the petition was completely misconceived, an abuse of process of law, and a complete waste of judicial time. Delhi High Court Refuses to Entertain PIL Seeking Urgent Implementation of Women’s Reservation Bill.

Fine Imposed on Man Claiming Ownership of All Lands

Delhi High Court imposes ₹10,000 fine on man claiming ownership of all lands between Ganga and Yamuna report by @prashantjha996 https://t.co/AOQAh25BWj — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) December 19, 2023

