A disturbing incident has come to light from Delhi, where Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) staffers were seen assaulting each other in the national capital. A video going viral on social media shows IRCTC staffers serving onboard Vande Bharat settling an altercation with a dustbin, a belt and punches at Nizamuddin station in the national capital. In the 1-minute 19-second video clip, IRCTC staffers are seen assaulting each other with a dustbin, a belt and punches at Nizamuddin station. The reason for the altercation is not known. IRCTC Hotel Scam Case: After Delhi Court Frames Charges Against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Congress’s Udit Raj Alleges ‘Judiciary Is Managed’, Claims Hearing Date Deliberately Fixed Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

IRCTC Staffers Settle an Altercation With Dustbin, Belt and Punches at Nizamuddin Station

IRCTC staffers serving onboard Vande Bharat settle an altercation with dustbin, belt and punches at Nizamuddin station in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/tldenRsRMz — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)