Doctors at New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have successfully performed a pioneering surgery on a 17-year-old boy born with four legs. In addition to his normal lower limbs, the teenager had two extra feet attached to his stomach. This rare surgery marks a medical milestone at the prestigious institution, making it the first of its kind at AIIMS. "This condition is what we call an incomplete parasitic twin. It's a twin that has not formed completely but it is feeding on the host. This surgery is challenging because it is feeding on the host. It derives a lot of his blood supply, nerve supply and everything from the host. The challenge is to identify those, and to ligate them and to cut them. We also have to see what attachments it has with the abdominal viscera, whether it's attached to the liver, intestine or the colon. Fortunately, in this patient, there was no major attachment. The patient was 16-17 years old, and presently, he is doing very well. He was very happy after the surgery," said AIIMS Delhi Chief Surgeon Dr Asuri Krishna. AIIMS Delhi Investing Over INR 300 Crore in Developing Digital Infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence: Director Dr M Srinivas.

Delhi Medical Marvel:

