A video showing the fight between passengers inside the Delhi Metro has gone viral on social media. In the video, a man can be seen slapping and punching each other on the metro train, although the specific motive for the attack is unknown. Delhi Metro Fight Video: Slaps, Punches Fly As Clash Erupts Between Passengers in Delhi Metro, Viral Video Surfaces.

Delhi Metro Fight Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)