Delhi metro services on the Yellow Line were disrupted due to a technical issue today, August 29. According to a report in PTI, the metro services on a stretch of the Yellow Line from Vishwavidyalya to Central Secretariat in Delhi took a hit this morning during peak office and school hours. The disruption caused inconvenience to thousands of commuters. A few of them took to social media to share photos and videos showing massive crowds at Delhi metro's yellow line stations. "This is Hauz Khas Metro Station," said one user, while another wrote, "Delhi metro yellow line technical fault, scenes at Hauzkhas metro." A third user said, "Delhi Metro what's wrong with yellow line today?" Officials said that trains were running with delays between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat stations, while normal services were maintained across all other corridors of the network. Sharing an update, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that the technical issue was rectified. @There might be some bunching of trains for some time. The services will be normal shortly," the post read.

This is Hauz Khas Metro Station pic.twitter.com/Xtg6hHVeHD — Iffy (@ShareShark25) August 29, 2025

#BREAKING : Delhi Metro's Yellow Line services between Vishwavidyalaya & Central Secretariat face extreme delay & heavy disruption; severe overcrowding & stampede-like situations seen at stations#delhimetro #yellowlinemetro #DMRC pic.twitter.com/CemFittekd — Vikas Bailwal (@VikasBailwal4) August 29, 2025

Delhi metro yellow line technical fault, scenes at Hauzkhas metro #delhimetro pic.twitter.com/gyweJBTEWU — Avinash (@avinashiitd) August 29, 2025

Delhi Metro what’s wrong with yellow line today, It’s not moving since last one hour. #DMRC #YellowLine pic.twitter.com/gyGWAhNgws — Nikhil Verma (@nikhilpiscean) August 29, 2025

Yellow Line Update The technical issue has been rectified. There might be some bunching of trains for some time. The services will be normal shortly. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 29, 2025

