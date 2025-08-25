New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has raised the passenger fares for Delhi Metro services from Monday onwards, with the hike ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 4 with respect to the distance.

The fare hike for the Airport Express Line ranges from Rs 1 to Rs 5.

Also Read | Udhampur: Massive Landslide Triggered by Rainfall Crushes Petrol Pump Under Its Debris on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

According to DMRC, the base fare to travel in the Delhi metro has been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 11.

Sharing an X post, the DMRC wrote, "The passenger fares of the Delhi Metro services have been revised with effect from today, that is, 25th August 2025 (Monday) onwards. The increase is minimal, ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 4 only depending on the distance of travel (upto Rs 5 for the Airport Express Line)."

Also Read | Fijian PM Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka To Meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi Today During First Official Visit to India.

As per the DMRC, the revised fare for a distance travelled between 0-2 km is Rs 11 as compared to existing Rs 10, for 2-5 km the revised fare is Rs 21, for 5-12 km is Rs 32, for 12-21 km is Rs 43, for 21-32 km is Rs 54 and for a distance more than 32 km, the revised fare stands at Rs 64.

On national holidays and Sundays, the revised fare for 0-5 km is Rs 11 in contrast to the existing Rs 10, for 5-12 km it is Rs 21, for 12-21 km is Rs 32, for 21-32 km is Rs 43 and for more than 32 km the fare is now Rs 54.

The base price for travelling in Delhi Metro was raised from Rs 8 to 10 back in 2017, with the maximum rate beyond 32 km hiked to Rs 50.

Meanwhile, commuters have expressed concerns about the fare hike and travel inconvenience.

A commuter, Sonia, told ANI, "A middle-class family cannot afford the metro fares. Some people can, but some cannot. I believe that the fares should not be increased so that the middle class can also afford them. The fares should not be increased; they should stay as they are."

Another passenger, Armaan, said, "The government should work on making the payment more convenient for us. The Metro Card does not work everywhere. That is a major issue. Other than that, if 2-4 rupees are increased, that is not a problem." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)