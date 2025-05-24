The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Warning under its Nowcast system for Delhi and NCR, valid for the next 2–3 hours. The forecast predicts light to moderate rain accompanied by severe thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated hailstorms. Strong surface winds reaching speeds of 60–100 kmph are also expected. Residents are advised to take safety precautions and avoid open areas during this period. The alert suggests possible disruptions to traffic, power supply, and outdoor activities. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely as the region braces for sudden, intense weather conditions. India Weather Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Arrives Early in Kerala; IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Storms Across Country.

Delhi Weather Forecast

