After heavy rains and thunderstorms lashed several parts of Delhi and NCR, flight carrier IndiGo issued an advisory for those traveling from Delhi. Taking to Twitter, the airline asked passengers to reach Delhi airport before the scheduled departure of their IndiGo flight. It also shared a link for passengers to keep a check on the status of their flight. According to Delhi airport Sources, eights flights have been diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, and Dehradun due to bad weather in Delhi.

Check tweet:

#6ETravelAdvisory : Raindrops and thunderstorms in #Delhi may impact our flight operations. Please keep enough travel time in hand to avoid any hassle. Keep a check on your flight status https://t.co/F83aKztgwO. For any assistance, DM us on Twitter/Facebook. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 30, 2022

